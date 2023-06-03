Use modern devices to recover missing persons, SHC Justice Phulpoto tells Police

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard case of missing persons and remarked that Police should use modern devices to locate and recover (missing) citizens.

The court ordered Joint Investigation Team JIT, provincial force and police to continue investigation and sought fresh reports in the next hearing.

The court expressed displeasure over police and the Sindh Home department for not tracing the missing citizens and presenting old reports with new titles.

Justice Naimatullah remarked no one listens to cries and worries of elders, mothers and sisters of missing persons.

The investigating officers apprised the court that Police are trying to trace the missing persons from all angles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministry submitted reports to the court