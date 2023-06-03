Ashiana housing reference: Court adjourns pleas against indictment of two suspects till July 29

The accountability court of Lahore conducted proceedings on the Ashiana Iqbal housing reference of the National Accountability Bureau against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The case has been adjourned till July 29.

The judger ordered to continue the presenting arguments in the next hearing for indictment of the Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia.

The prime minister’s representative appeared in court and marked his attendance.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Ahad Cheema also appeared before the court.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif gets clean chit in Ashiana housing scandal

Arguments are underway on the pleas regarding the indictment of the two suspects who joined the investigation at a later stage.

After the NAB submitted its supplementary report, suspects Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani have pleaded against their indictment.

Also Read: Ahad Cheema also gets clean chit in Ashiana housing case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ahad Cheema have also filed petitions for their acquittal in the case.

The NAB Lahore stated in the supplementary report that no evidence of corruption was found in the Ashiana housing project.