Parvez Elahi’s personal secretary also detained in Gujranwala

The police have taken the personal secretary of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi into custody from Gujranwala.

Police detained Chaudhry Iqbal from the district and sessions court complex.

Iqbal has been transferred to the local CIA headquarters.

Moreover, Parvez Elahi’s fellow leader Khawaja Waqar has also been arrested.

The PTI central president and former Punjab chief minister is likely to be presented in court today from the Anti-Corruption Establishment regional headquarters in Gujranwala.

Elahi will be produced in the court of a senior civil judge today.

Parvez Elahi was re-arrested on Friday night by an anti-corruption team from Lahore and transferred to Gujranwala.

Previously, the PTI president and former Punjab chief minister had been arrested from outside his residence - Zahoor Palace - in Lahore, in an alleged corruption case worth to Rs70 million, concerning the misappropriation of development funds designated for the Gujrat district.

However, he was released by a Lahore court that discharged Elahi from the graft case.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the anti-corruption’s application on cases registered in Lahore and Gujranwala and declared that if Elahi was not wanted in any other case, then he should be released.

As soon as he was released, Elahi was re-arrested in another graft case by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) that shifted him to its Gujranwala directorate.