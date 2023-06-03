Parvez Elahi presented in court in graft case; 14-day remand sought

PTI central President and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi was presented in the court of a senior civil judge today.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought Elahi’s 14-day remand.

Elahi was brought to Lahore from the Anti-Corruption Establishment regional headquarters in Gujranwala.

Elahi’s personal secy arrested

Meanwhile, the police have taken the personal secretary of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi into custody from Gujranwala.

Police detained Chaudhry Iqbal from the district and sessions court complex.

Iqbal has been transferred to the local CIA headquarters.

Moreover, Parvez Elahi’s fellow leader Khawaja Waqar has also been arrested.

Parvez Elahi was re-arrested on Friday night by an anti-corruption team from Lahore and transferred to Gujranwala.

He is accused of receiving kickbacks in development projects during his previous stint as the chief minister of Punjab.

Previously, the PTI president and former Punjab chief minister had been arrested from outside his residence - Zahoor Palace - in Lahore, in an alleged corruption case worth to Rs70 million, concerning the misappropriation of development funds designated for the Gujrat district.

However, he was released by a Lahore court that discharged Elahi from the graft case.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the anti-corruption’s application on cases registered in Lahore and Gujranwala and declared that if Elahi was not wanted in any other case, then he should be released.

As soon as he was released, Elahi was re-arrested in another graft case by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) that shifted him to its Gujranwala directorate.