Is this the worst surgical mistake of the year?

One of the worst surgical mistakes surfaced in Abbottabad’s private hospital where a doctor performed an eye operation on a woman instead her arm surgery.

Surgical mistakes are not common but the disastrous medical blunders have also put the lives of the patients at risk as well.

The family members of the victim patient protested and urged health authorities to probe the matter and treat the doctor as per the law.

They claimed that they admitted the woman for her arm surgery but the doctor performed and eye operation.

The mind-boggling event raises many questions including why the medical practitioner did not consult before the operation.

Earlier, a fake doctor—who was playing with human lives—has now been arrested in Mandi Usman wala of Kasur district in a movie-like scene.

Kasur Police said the accused was running a clinic in the area posing as a government hospital doctor. On public complaints, the District Health Officer (DHO) pretended to be a patient and checked himself before the fake doctor.