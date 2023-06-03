Ogra announces massive increase in gas tariff

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) late Friday announced massive increase in gas tariff.

The Ogra has given its approval for an average of 50 percent increase in gas prices for Sui Northern and an average of 45% increase in gas prices for Sui Southern.

The gas price for Sui Southern will witness a hike of whopping Rs 417.23, while for Sui Northern, the gas price will increase by massive Rs 415 per MMBtu.

As per the regulatory authority, the revised gas prices will come into effect from July 1, 2023, and subject to the final decision by the federal government.