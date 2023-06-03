Govt decides to abolish bank charges for petroleum products import

In a significant move concerning the procurement of petroleum products from the global market, the government has decided to abolish bank charges and other associated expenses related to their import.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted approval for submitting the customs bond warehouse policy summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The implementation of the new policy aims to alleviate strain on foreign exchange reserves by enabling the purchase of petroleum products in local currency. This development will facilitate oil marketing companies and refineries in procuring crude oil and petroleum products directly at Pakistani ports.

With this new policy, oil suppliers will provide petroleum products at a more affordable rate compared to the global market. To ensure the availability of petroleum products, foreign oil suppliers will require the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs) in scheduled banks.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan currently lacks strategic oil storage facilities like many other countries. However, the introduction of bonded storage will pave the way for strategic oil storage capabilities in Pakistan.

The formulation of the new policy by the government takes into account the behavior of international banks and the shortage of foreign exchange reserves. The Economic Coordination Committee will grant the final approval for the policy.