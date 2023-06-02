PTI extended talks offer to decision makers not puppets: Hammad Azhar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar has clarified that the party’s offer for talks was exclusively intended for genuine decision makers, emphasising that it was not extended to puppet figures.

In a Twitter statement, Hamad Azhar asserted that there is no intention to engage in negotiations with puppet rulers and highlighted that such individuals lack a significant vote bank and rely on external support. The offer for negotiations is exclusively extended to decision makers with the aim of restoring the constitution and democracy.

Federal Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif took to Twitter stating that he had suggested five days ago that Imran Khan should simultaneously announce a change of leadership.

With two members leaving the negotiating team, Asif urged the formation of a new team, stating that Kaptan wouldn’t have 11 players for the team. He underlined that negotiations should solely be pursued with the establishment, while cautioning against engaging with a team lacking adequate players.

It should be remembered that PTI Chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan, had formed a seven-member team to engage in negotiations with the decision-makers. The team comprises Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Parvaiz Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aoun Abbas Bapi, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar.

However, the senior leader of PTI Pervez Khattak has resigned from his party positions yesterday, after which it is likely that he will not be a part of the negotiation team.