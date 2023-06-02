Agha Mustafa Hassan prioritizes work over TikTok trend

Social media has become an integral part of the lives of individuals working in the showbiz industry. It is now necessary for actors to maintain a strong presence on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and the new phenomenon TikTok if they wish to stay in the public eye and secure more acting roles. This has led to an increased focus on building a following and engaging with fans on social media platforms.

However, there are still actors who prefer to keep their feet on the ground and prioritize their work. These actors believe in the importance of authenticity in scripts and delivering original performances. Agha Mustafa Hassan is one such actor who values work over social media trends.

Agha Mustafa Hassan is currently seen in the drama series “Tere Bin” portraying the characters of Anas and Malik Zubair. In an interview with BBC Urdu, he expressed his opinion on actors making TikTok videos while on set. While he has no issue with actors engaging in TikTok activities, he emphasizes that work should always be the top priority. According to him, one can participate in social media trends, but the primary focus should be on giving one’s best performance.

Hassan further expressed his concern regarding actors who fail to remember their lines during a take but are more focused on creating TikTok content. In his view, such behavior is a waste of time and detracts from the actor’s commitment to their craft.

By highlighting the significance of dedicating oneself entirely to the job at hand, Agha Mustafa Hassan brings attention to the importance of professionalism and delivering a hundred percent in every role. He encourages fellow actors to concentrate on their work and strive for excellence rather than getting caught up in social media distractions.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve with the rise of social media, Agha Mustafa Hassan’s approach serves as a reminder that success in showbiz ultimately depends on talent, dedication, and a genuine commitment to the art of acting.