Alina Khan crowned Miss Trans Pakistan 2023, celebrating representation and pride

Alina Khan, acclaimed for her role as Biba in the film Joyland, has been crowned Miss Trans Pakistan 2023, describing the achievement as one of the most significant moments in her life. The talented actor expressed her immense joy and sense of accomplishment as she stood before the transgender community, embracing the platform that allows them to be represented.

Khan took to Instagram to share her crowning moment, posting a captivating picture of herself adorned with the prestigious sash and tiara. In her heartfelt message, she expressed gratitude for the title of Miss Trans Pakistan 2023, emphasizing the ceremony as a monumental memory. “A night to remember forever, May 31, 2023!” Khan wrote. “Yesterday was my crowning ceremony, and it stands among the best moments of my life. I am honored to be crowned as Miss Trans Pakistan 2023!”

As a representative of the transgender community, Khan’s pride and honor in becoming an ambassador for her community were palpable, particularly considering the challenges and threats the community faces in current times.

Miss Trans Pakistan, organized by Sonia Ahmed, is the nation’s pioneering pageant dedicated to transgender women. The inaugural edition took place in 2021, where Shryaa Roy was crowned the winner. The pageant offers Pakistani transgender women the opportunity to represent their country in international pageants abroad. The event follows a format similar to international pageants, including an application process involving a professional photoshoot and interviews, culminating in the grand crowning ceremony held in Lahore.

During this year’s ceremony, held on Wednesday, other titles such as Miss Pakistan, Mrs. Pakistan, and Miss Pakistan Overseas were also bestowed. Areej Chaudhary, former Miss Pakistan, had the honor of crowning Khan. Looking ahead, Khan expressed her eagerness to represent Pakistan in international pageants, hinting at her ambitious plans. The actor gained fame for her leading role in Saim Sadiq’s critically acclaimed movie, Joyland, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.