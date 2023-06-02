Renowned activist Jibran Nasir returns home

Jibran Nasir, an activist and famous lawyer, has returned home on Friday, over 24 hours after being “picked up by unidentified men”, his family and the police said.

While verifying the human rights activist’s return, the police also stated that they would be seeing the activist soon and seek information regarding the individuals who took Jibran Nasir forcefully.

Mansha Pasha, the wife of well-known lawyer and human rights activist had claimed that her husband had been “abducted” from the metropolis of Karachi.

She recounted the incident where approximately 15 individuals in plain clothes, armed with pistols, surrounded their vehicle and forcefully took Jibran. She appealed for prayers for his safe return, highlighting that the men did not provide any explanation and simply shouted at them to exit the car.

Jibran Nasir, aged 36, is a former candidate in national assembly elections from Karachi and is renowned for being one of Pakistan’s prominent advocates against human rights violations. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights organisation, released a statement late on Thursday night, expressing grave concerns regarding Nasir’s abduction.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed deep concern through a tweet regarding the reported abduction of lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir in Karachi. The HRCP demanded the immediate and safe recovery of Nasir, emphasizing that his abductors must be held accountable under the law.