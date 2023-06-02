Rallies taken out in Islamabad to show solidarity with army

To denounce violent events that unfolded after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s arrest, civil society, and Tehreek-e-Suba Hazara on Friday took out separate rallies in the federal capital to show solidarity with armed forces.

Participants waved Pakistani flags and held aloft banners chanting slogans of “Long Live Pakistan Army”.

Condemning the 9/5 attacks participants expressed their determination to always play their role in upholding the dignity of the industrialists, Pakistan Armed Forces, Police Force, and government institutions.

They demanded strict action against those involved in May 9 mayhem.