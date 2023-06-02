In meeting with Asif Zardari, Shujaat asks relief for masses in upcoming budget

Former President Asif Ali Zardari called on Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Sarwar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Chaudhry Shafah also attended the meeting.

During the huddle, Mr Shujaat expressing concerns over skyrocketing inflation asked Asif Zardari to provide relief masses in the upcoming budget.

He also urged all political parties to take part in pulling the country out of the quagmire as serving the masses should be their priority.

Former AJK premier calls on Chaudhry Shujaat

Meanwhile, the Former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also met Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his Lahore residence.

During the huddle, both leaders discussed the country’s political situation and events that unfolded after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s arrest.

In a post-meeting media talk, the former AJK PM denouncing the 9/5 attacks held Imran responsible for current economic and political turmoil.