NAB initiates probe against Qasim Suri in assets beyond means case

Directs Punjab Cooperatives Department to submit Suri's family land record by June 5
Sohail Rashid Jun 02, 2023
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday initiated an inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Qasim Khan Suri in the assets beyond means case.

In this regard, anti-graft watchdog Balochistan sought Suri’s wife and children’s land records from Punjab Cooperatives Department.

NAB also directed the department to submit the record by June 5.

