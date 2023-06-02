NAB initiates probe against Qasim Suri in assets beyond means case
Directs Punjab Cooperatives Department to submit Suri's family land record by June 5
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday initiated an inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Qasim Khan Suri in the assets beyond means case.
In this regard, anti-graft watchdog Balochistan sought Suri’s wife and children’s land records from Punjab Cooperatives Department.
NAB also directed the department to submit the record by June 5.
