Brad Pitt takes legal action against Angelina Jolie over sale of shared French vineyard

Brad Pitt has taken legal action against his former wife, Angelina Jolie, for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler without his consent. According to a report by the New York Post, the ex-couple both had an equal stake in the $160 million Chateau Miraval.

The report states that Pitt and Jolie had a mutual and binding commitment that prohibited either of them from disposing of their interest separately without the other’s consent. Jolie’s sale of her portion violated this commitment, leading Pitt’s attorneys to file a complaint in a Los Angeles court on Thursday.

Pitt’s complaint alleges that Jolie collaborated in secret with Shefler and his associates to pursue and execute the sale, deliberately keeping Pitt uninformed. The legal papers claim that Shefler’s Stoli company and Jolie knowingly violated Pitt’s and his company Mondo Bongo’s contractual rights and forced an outsider into Pitt’s family home.

In response, Jolie’s attorneys have criticized Pitt’s actions, describing them as frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern. However, the paperwork related to the case reveals that the vineyard was part of Pitt’s winery business, which he established in partnership with renowned winemaker Marc Perrin in 2013.

Together, Pitt and Perrin aimed to create a high-end rosé wine brand, positioning themselves as a family-owned and family-run French wine business. Their strategy proved successful, with Miraval growing into a multimillion-dollar global business and becoming one of the world’s most esteemed producers of rosé wine.

Pitt’s legal documents state that Jolie did not contribute to the success of Miraval but instead relied on Pitt’s investments and efforts. Pitt claims that he put money and sweat equity into the home and business, trusting Jolie’s promise to preserve Miraval and the contractual rights held by her company, Nouvel.

Pitt’s lawyers also argue that Jolie’s sale occurred amid a child custody dispute between the former couple, further complicating the matter. The legal battle between Pitt and Jolie over the sale of the French vineyard continues to unfold.