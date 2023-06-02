Samantha Jones to make a brief return in HBO series sequel, delighting fans

In a surprising turn of events, Samantha Jones, the iconic character portrayed by Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City, will be making a much-anticipated and albeit brief comeback in the highly-anticipated sequel of the cult series, as confirmed by streaming platform Max, much to the delight of fans.

The glamorous and sexually liberated Samantha Jones was one of the four beloved heroines in the original Sex and the City HBO series and subsequent films. However, she had been notably absent in the follow-up series, And Just Like That.

Kim Cattrall, who has had public clashes with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in the past, previously stated that she would never reprise her role as Samantha. Nonetheless, a representative for Max has now confirmed that Cattrall, 66, will indeed be making an appearance in the second season of the sequel, set to debut later this month on the streaming platform, previously known as HBO Max.

According to multiple reports, Cattrall filmed her cameo scene for the season’s final episode in March, in New York, without interacting with the other lead actors. Samantha Jones’ absence in the first season of And Just Like That was explained through a text message exchange, revealing that the character now resides in London.

As news broke of Kim Cattrall’s return, ecstatic fans flooded her Instagram account with messages of gratitude for reprising the role. The actress herself acknowledged the excitement by sharing a screenshot of a Variety article announcing her upcoming appearance.

The original Sex and the City series, which premiered in 1998, followed the trials and triumphs of single women in their 30s navigating life in New York City. Spanning six seasons, the show became a global phenomenon, with its title derived from the fictional “New York Star” weekly column penned by Carrie Bradshaw, the central character portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker. The series was based on Candace Bushnell’s semi-autobiographical columns published in the New York Observer, capturing the joys and dilemmas of single life in the bustling metropolis.