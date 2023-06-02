Rabya Kulsoom’s impressive performance in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ earns praise

Rabya Kulsoom shines as Neelo in the popular drama series “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” captivating audiences with her portrayal of a strong and outspoken sister, earning widespread acclaim.

Despite the storyline losing its appeal in later episodes, Rabya Kulsoom’s performance has remained a standout, particularly in a powerful scene displaying her character’s anguish and resentment towards Hania, played by Maheer.

View this post on Instagram

The chemistry between Rabya’s character, Neelo, and her on-screen brother, Saad, has also garnered appreciation from viewers, further enhancing the drama’s impact. Recently, Rabya Kulsoom appeared as a guest on the show “Pyar, Zindagi Aur Karachi” on Fuchsia, where she provided insights into the making of the remarkable scene that captured the audience’s attention.

During the interview, Rabya revealed that Wahaj Ali played a significant role in elevating the impact of the scene. She shared that they had initially filmed the scene once, but Wahaj, recognizing the potential for even greater intensity, asked if she had more energy to offer. Providing her with valuable guidance, Rabya hesitantly agreed to reshoot the scene, respecting Wahaj’s input. The end result of their collaborative efforts was nothing short of fabulous, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Rabya Kulsoom’s commendable acting skills and dedication to her craft have further solidified her status as a talented performer in the industry. Her ability to bring depth and authenticity to the character of Neelo has struck a chord with viewers, who have been captivated by her compelling portrayal.

As “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” continues to unfold, Rabya Kulsoom’s contribution to the drama remains a highlight, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her future performances. The collaborative efforts between Rabya and Wahaj Ali in crafting a memorable scene serve as a testament to the importance of actors supporting and inspiring one another to deliver exceptional on-screen moments.