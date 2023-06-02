Shatrughan Sinha’s heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Sonakshi goes viral

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to celebrate his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday, sharing a touching message and a series of precious photos.

In his birthday note, Shatrughan expressed his pride in Sonakshi’s achievements and gave a special mention to her latest web series, “Dahaad.” Despite referring to it as a film, he commended her for creating a remarkable milestone with the show.

In the heartfelt message, Shatrughan wrote, “How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day, loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment, and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength and everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with ‘Dahaad,’ which is the talk of the town today and one of the most wonderful films, recently released on the amazing Prime Video. You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring an abundance of happiness, joy, and lots of love today and every day. ‘Happy great day!’ God Bless.”

Accompanying the heartfelt message, Shatrughan also shared several throwback and recent pictures of Sonakshi, himself, and the rest of the family, including her mother Poonam Sinha and twin brothers Luv and Kush Sinha. The collection of photos captures their bond and showcases the warmth and love within the family.

As Sonakshi celebrated her special day, she revealed her birthday plans, stating that she usually takes a break and spends time with a few close friends. Due to her ongoing shoot commitments, she mentioned considering a trip to Alibaug or Lonavala, although a final decision had not been made.

Sonakshi’s debut web series, “Dahaad,” premiered on Amazon Prime last month. In the series, she portrays a lower caste cop and shares the screen with Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the eight-episode show has garnered positive reviews and further added to Sonakshi’s diverse body of work.