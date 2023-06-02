Nike, EA Sports collaborate to integrate NFTs into gaming

Nike and EA Sports have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership that aims to bring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies deeper into the gaming world.

Nike’s Web3 platform, ‘.Swoosh,’ will offer users exclusive access to NFT collections inspired by EA Sports games.

Gamers will be able to purchase customizable Nike NFTs, including wearable merchandise for their virtual avatars.

With EA Sports boasting a player base of over 150 million, this collaboration has the potential to significantly boost the adoption of Web3 technology.

The integration of NFTs in future EA Sports titles will allow players unique opportunities for self-expression and creativity.

The announcement comes as other gaming industry giants, such as Sony, also explore incorporating digital assets and NFTs into their offerings.

The Asian gaming market, which contributes over $72 billion in annual revenue and accounts for over 55 percent of the global gaming community, has shown particular interest in NFTs.

This partnership between Nike and EA Sports marks a significant step in the blockchain gaming market and has the potential to revolutionize the virtual sports experience for millions of players worldwide.