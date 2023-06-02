Justice Isa clarifies alleged differences with CJP Bandial

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the senior judge of the Supreme Court, has clarified the news about alleged differences with Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, stating that such claims are far from the truth.

In a statement issued on Friday, he emphasised that there is no intentional formation of separate groups within the Supreme Court. Instead, he emphasised the importance of unity in building a robust judicial system that prioritises speedy justice. Justice Isa urged his colleagues to focus on strengthening the judicial system rather than engaging in unnecessary issues.

The senior puisne judge expressed that he had extended his greetings and congratulations to Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman on oath of office as the Chief Justice of the Shariat Court on June 1, 2023.

He clarified that following the event, he had a conversation with former Shariat Court scholar Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar, during which Chief Justice Bandial also joined the discussion. Unfortunately, a moment was captured and misinterpreted, suggesting that he did not greet Justice Bandial, whereas he had already done so a few minutes earlier. He clarified that the reason for his return was that Justice Rehman’s wife wanted to introduce him to some of her relatives.

Justice Isa highlighted the emergence of media misrepresentations and urged against the spread of untrue news. He underlined the adverse effects caused by such false narratives, leading to unnecessary misunderstandings and damage. Having personally experienced the pain of being a victim of false stories propagated by the nexus in the recent past, he expressed the understanding shared by himself and his family.

He also made a reference to the Holy Qur’an, citing a translation that emphasises the importance of verifying the authenticity of information before spreading it. The verse states, “Before spreading truthfulness, investigate its authenticity, lest you harm some people because of your ignorance” (Qur’an 6:49).