Vicky Kaushal’s electrifying dance performance sets Delhi abuzz with fan obsession

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal had fans swooning during a recent promotional event in Delhi for his upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

After receiving numerous requests from his adoring fans, the talented actor took the stage and showcased his impeccable dance moves to the beats of Punjabi singer Riar Saab’s hit song, “Obsessed.” The internet erupted with excitement, and the clip of Vicky’s performance quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

In the video, Vicky is seen setting the stage ablaze with his electrifying energy, while his Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star, Sara Ali Khan, joins him in vibing to the popular Punjabi track. Vicky sports a stylish blue jacket paired with beige pants, while Sara looks elegant in a white ethnic ensemble. The duo’s chemistry and synchronized dance moves added an extra layer of charm to the performance.

The video of Vicky’s live performance spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with fans and paparazzi sharing their excitement. A paparazzo posted the clip on Instagram, exclaiming, “We are absolutely obsessed with these amazing moves and the hotness of Vicky Kaushal. Just can’t get over it!!” Fans flooded the comments section, praising Vicky’s swag and expressing their admiration for the talented actor’s dancing skills.

This isn’t the first time Vicky has showcased his love for Riar Saab’s music. Earlier, he shared a video on Instagram Reels, where he can be seen grooving to “Obsessed” in an all-black outfit surrounded by his team. The video garnered immense popularity, with fans appreciating Vicky’s energy and even requesting him to share his Punjabi playlist.

Riar Saab, the singer behind the viral track, expressed his gratitude towards Vicky Kaushal for acknowledging his song in an interview with Social Nation. He shared his astonishment upon discovering that the talented actor was dancing and vibing to his music. Riar expressed his joy, gratitude, and disbelief, stating that the moment was truly surreal and something he would cherish forever.

Vicky Kaushal’s exceptional dance skills, along with his infectious energy, continue to captivate fans across the globe. As anticipation for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke grows, audiences eagerly await the release of the film, hoping for more unforgettable moments from the talented star.