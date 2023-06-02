Sara Ali Khan’s hilarious confession: ‘I’m Very Stingy’ - skips roaming charges in UAE

Sara Ali Khan, known for her candid nature, recently shared a video online where she openly admitted to being “very stingy.” The daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has always been vocal about her frugal lifestyle, despite her glamorous image as a movie star.

The video, filmed during Sara’s visit to the UAE for the IIFA 2023 event, captured an interaction with Brut India where she shared an amusing incident. Sara revealed that her producer had advised her to activate roaming while traveling, but she decided against it as she would be in Abu Dhabi for just one day.

Sara humorously stated, “This time, Vicky (her co-star in ‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bachke,’ Vicky Kaushal) and I had to coordinate. I also had to coordinate with my producer Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan), and he sent me a voice note in the morning, saying, ‘Roaming costs Rs 400, can you please get it?’” However, Sara chose a different approach. “I am too busy taking hotspots from my hairdresser, and I still don’t have roaming, yaar. I mean, I should not behave like this,” she confessed.

Playfully, Sara turned to someone nearby and asked, “Do you have roaming?” They replied, “Yes, of course.” Sara wrote, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me?” She admitted, “I used to think it’s only available monthly, and I’m here for just one day, so why would I get it? Toh usse bach ke raho (stay away from it).”

Curious about the roaming package, Sara inquired about the cost, but when she heard it was Rs 3000 for 10 days, she exclaimed, “Come on, Rs 3000 for one day? I might as well use hotspots. Mai ek din ke liye aayi hun, 10 din ka mujhe kya (I am here for a day, why should I spend for 10 days)?” However, someone clarified that roaming for a day can be purchased for Rs 400, to which Sara responded, “Wahi mujhe bola tha (That’s what I was told).”

In a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film ‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bachke,’ Sara’s co-star Vicky Kaushal hilariously revealed that she is self-admittedly stingy. Vicky mentioned an incident where Sara argued with her mother, Amrita Singh, upon discovering that she had purchased a towel for Rs 1600. Sara confirmed Vicky’s claim and explained that she found the towel overly expensive when her vanity van already provided 2-3 towels.

‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bachke’ is now showing in cinemas, offering audiences a dose of entertainment with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s on-screen chemistry.