Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports

Gujranwala’s Dar sisters become national champions, hope to make Pakistan proud

Shafaq Waheed Dar and Khadija Waheed Dar won gold medals in Quetta
Talal Dar Jun 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Shafaq Dar and Khadija Dar hope to win International medals for Pakistan.</p>

Shafaq Dar and Khadija Dar hope to win International medals for Pakistan.

Gujranwala’s weightlifters Shafaq Waheed Dar and Khadija Waheed Dar were welcomed at their home by their parents and relatives after they won gold medal in National Games in Quetta.

Shafaq won gold medal in 49 kg category whereas Khadija triumphed in 64 kg category.

Both sisters hope to win medals for Pakistan on International level as well, as they asked government and sports authorities to help them in training.

They told while talking to Samaa TV that they had worked very hard to win gold medal in the National Games but they would have to work harder for an International medal.

Their parents are also proud of their achievement and said that Shafaq and Khadija made their dream come true.

Pakistan’s female weightlifters have never won any medal on International level and Dar sisters could have a golden opportunity to win medal at the South Asian Federation (SAF) Games, where India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan are only countries to participate.

weightlifting

shafaq waheed dar

khadija waheed dar

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular