Gujranwala’s Dar sisters become national champions, hope to make Pakistan proud

Gujranwala’s weightlifters Shafaq Waheed Dar and Khadija Waheed Dar were welcomed at their home by their parents and relatives after they won gold medal in National Games in Quetta.

Shafaq won gold medal in 49 kg category whereas Khadija triumphed in 64 kg category.

Both sisters hope to win medals for Pakistan on International level as well, as they asked government and sports authorities to help them in training.

They told while talking to Samaa TV that they had worked very hard to win gold medal in the National Games but they would have to work harder for an International medal.

Their parents are also proud of their achievement and said that Shafaq and Khadija made their dream come true.

Pakistan’s female weightlifters have never won any medal on International level and Dar sisters could have a golden opportunity to win medal at the South Asian Federation (SAF) Games, where India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan are only countries to participate.