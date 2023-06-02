Transgender school in Sargodha gets overwhelming response

In an exemplary move by the Sargodha administration, a transgender school has been set up in the city, in a country where discrimination against transgenders is rampant, proving to be a major morale boost for the community.

The Education Department has set up the school to provide education to the hundreds of transgenders in the city aimed at improving their prospects for the future.

In this regard, CEO Education Department Sargodha Akhtar Abbas Baloch said the eunuchs would be provided with free books, transport facilities and a monthly stipend as well, adding more than

He added that enrolled transgender students would be given Rs 5,000 as a monthly stipend, Rs 5000 for summer uniforms, Rs 2,000 for winter uniforms, Rs 5,000 for transport, and Rs 2,000 for stationery and books.

Mr Akhtar also said teachers of the schools would also belong to the transgender community, while two consultants were deputed to help the community understand their problems, adding Punjab government will also give Rs 30,000 per month salary to the transgender teachers

Meanwhile, transgender community representatives appreciated the government initiative and said it was a very good initiative for welfare of the community.