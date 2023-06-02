Amir Mir raises concerns over impartiality of judges with political affiliations

Interim Punjab Information Minister Amir while reacting to court verdict to dismiss corruption case against former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the judicial magistrate’s political bias has become apparent through the swift relief granted to him.

Amir Mir said that acquitting Parvez Elahi in mega corruption, the judge disregarded crucial facts. He further expressed concerns about the impartiality of judges with political affiliations in important cases involving institutions like FIA and anti-corruption.

The caretaker minister while highlighting the judge’s social media page as significant evidence of political bias, pointed out that the judge in question had previously granted relief to both Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti in five cases.

He expressed concerns over the quality of the judiciary, questioning the decision regarding Mr Elahi, adding that the government has taken a serious note is reviewing the matter.

The provincial information minister emphasised that decisions made by those in positions of justice should not be influenced by political affiliations. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to continue the fight against corrupt elements.