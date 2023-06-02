WhatsApp reportedly developing redesigned keyboard for Android

Popular messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is said to be working on a fresh keyboard design for Android users.

Reports from WABetaInfo suggest that the upcoming update will feature a redesigned keyboard with a dedicated emoji category bar.

In this redesign, the tabs for accessing different keyboard functionalities, including GIF and sticker selection, will be relocated to an upward position, providing users with easier access to emojis and other features.

The chat bar will also undergo changes, with the attachment sharing buttons and emoji keyboard button being repositioned to match the style of WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp for iOS.

Currently in the development stage, the revamped keyboard is expected to be released in a future update of the WhatsApp app.

This update aims to enhance user experience by streamlining the typing process and improving accessibility to frequently used features.

In addition to the keyboard redesign, WhatsApp has recently rolled out the “companion mode” feature to iPhone users, allowing them to link their existing accounts to a secondary iOS device.

This feature enables users to connect up to four devices simultaneously, extending the convenience of WhatsApp messaging.

WhatsApp’s commitment to continuous improvement highlights its dedication to providing a seamless and enjoyable user experience.

By introducing these updates, WhatsApp aims to ensure that users can effortlessly express themselves using a wide range of emojis and other keyboard functionalities across different devices.