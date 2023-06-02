Sardar Tanveer wants all parties to give chance to PTI defectors

Amid the rapidly changing political landscape in the country following May 9 mayhem, former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Friday called on other political parties to address the growing number of individuals parting ways with PTI for sake of country.

During the huddle, both leaders discussed the country’s political situation and events that unfolded after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s arrest.

In a post-meeting media talk, the former AJK PM denouncing the 9/5 attacks held Imran responsible for current economic and political turmoil.

Talking about his political future, Mr Tanveer said he will chalk out the future courses of action after consulting with his political mates.

He went on to say that Mr Shujaat is a far-sighted politician and he has cordial relations with the PML-Q chief.

Sardar added that for sake of country’s grwoth all parties should intiate negogitations process and also address PTI defecctors