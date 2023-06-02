Backplate issues plague Google’s Pixel Watch, users report

Google’s highly anticipated Pixel Watch is facing a hardware setback as numerous users report problems with the device’s backplate.

Multiple instances have emerged where the backplate of the smartwatch unexpectedly detaches when users remove it from the magnetic charger, raising concerns about the adhesive’s integrity.

Although Google has not officially acknowledged the issue, affected users have been able to obtain replacements under warranty, while others have faced challenges in securing a replacement unit.

The backplate detachment poses significant implications for the Pixel Watch’s dust and water resistance ratings, as the absence of a secure backplate renders these ratings void.

Users are urged to keep their watches away from dust and water and to contact Google support if their backplates have detached or are showing signs of detachment.

Also read: Oppo, Qualcomm unveil MR Glass Developer Edition for custom app creation

The issue is believed to be linked to the watch’s charging process, which generates heat that may compromise the adhesive over time.

This incident underscores the challenges faced by Google in hardware development and raises questions about the device’s long-term reliability and durability.

As users await an official response from Google, it serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in creating a truly dependable smartwatch.