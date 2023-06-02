Parineeti Chopra mesmerizes fans with impromptu rendition of Abida Parveen’s ‘Tu Jhoom’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra once again showcased her remarkable singing skills, leaving fans spellbound. The versatile star took to Instagram to share a video from a dubbing studio, where she beautifully sang the iconic Pakistani song “Tu Jhoom” by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

In her post, Chopra expressed her spontaneous desire to sing one of her all-time favorite songs, describing the experience as pure joy. “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favorite songs. Pure joy!” shared the actor.

Chopra’s soulful rendition of “Tu Jhoom” received immense love and admiration from her fans and colleagues. Notable personalities such as veteran actor Anupam Kher, renowned talk show host Simi Garewal, and singer Harrdy Sandhu praised Chopra’s performance. Garewal even expressed her desire to sing like her.

“Tu Jhoom” is a Punjabi song written by Adnan Dhool, composed by Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, and co-produced by Khan as well. It was released on the official YouTube page of Coke Studio as part of Coke Studio 14 in January 2022. The song marked the first-ever collaboration between legendary Pakistani singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. The seamless blending of their voices showcased their unmatched talent and further solidified their status in the music industry.

Apart from her musical endeavors, Chopra has been making headlines due to her relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The couple recently exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, surrounded by loved ones. After keeping their relationship under wraps, they revealed their engagement. Reports suggest that they have known each other for several years before officially dating.

Speculations about their wedding plans have been circulating, as the couple was seen scouting for wedding locations in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Following in the footsteps of her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, it is hinted that Chopra and Chadha might opt for a lavish wedding ceremony in the regal backdrop of Rajasthan.