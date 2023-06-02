Pakistan Hockey Team’s ex-assistant coach makes shocking revelations

Pakistan Hockey Team’s former assistant coach Adnan Zakir revealed in an exclusive interview with Samaa TV shocking facts and alleged that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar is not concerned about improvement of Hockey.

Adnan Zakir said that he was working with the team but then Roelant Oltmans was hired, who did not listen to anyone so he handed over the team to him and left.

The former player told that they received many calls to select some players on the base of reference and PHF President does not know anything about Hockey.

Adnan Zakir said that politics in PHF was ruining the Hockey team but PHF President does not care about it.

He said that no one was paying a single penny to Hockey Team and if they had not got sponsorship from DHA, the team might not have travelled for Junior Asia Cup.

Adnan Zakir also revealed that players were selected even before the trials as the players with the reference were finalised, but players who did well in the trials were not selected.

He also disclosed that the new coach of Pakistan team was going to be appointed on the basis of reference and PHF did not treat former coach Siegfried Aikman the way he deserved.

He told that Aikman had made many sacrifices for Pakistan but the selection committee did not listen to him.