Android 14 introduces battery health checking feature to enhance user experience

In a significant development, the latest iteration of Android, Android 14, has reportedly unveiled a new BatteryManager API that allows users to monitor their smartphone’s battery health.

This highly anticipated feature offers valuable insights and functionalities, providing users with essential information about their device’s battery performance.

Esper.io’s Mishaal Rahman recently shared the exciting news, highlighting the capabilities of the new APIs.

These APIs are designed to offer a range of useful details, including cycle count, charging status, manufacturing date, date of first use, charging policy, and, most notably, the battery’s overall health.

Presently, the BatteryManager API is exclusively available for Google’s Pixel smartphones running on Android 14 Beta 2 or higher.

To harness the potential of this new API, developer @narektor has introduced an open-source battery health app called Batt. This innovative application enables users to access comprehensive battery health statistics.

Also read: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Leaked specs point to powerful foldable flagship

However, it is worth noting that the accuracy of the provided battery health data may vary. Nevertheless, the existence of this framework strongly suggests that Google will eventually release its own battery health tracking feature, likely to be incorporated into the Settings app.

While there remains a possibility that the feature may be withheld for the upcoming Android 14 release, rumors indicate that it could instead be introduced in Android 15.

The demand for such a feature has been steadily growing, and users can expect it to be implemented in the live build of Android in the near future. As the situation unfolds, stay tuned for further updates.

Android 14’s battery health checking feature holds tremendous promise in empowering users to make informed decisions about their smartphone usage and optimize their device’s battery life.

By providing transparency and valuable insights, Android continues to enhance the user experience, ensuring a seamless and efficient smartphone ecosystem.