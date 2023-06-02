‘King of Fruits’: Delayed ripening spoils mango’s royal status

Mango also known as the “king of fruits” is facing a challenge due to delayed ripening, which is casting a shadow over its reputation and marketability.

Delayed ripening refers to a condition in which mangoes take longer than usual to reach their optimal ripeness and flavor.

Multan, known as the “Mango Capital of Pakistan,” is filled with anticipation every year as the month of June rolls around.

It is during this time that the ‘Multani mango’, is typically ready for harvest, promising a burst of sweet and tangy flavors that tantalize the taste buds. However, this year, a melancholic air hangs over the city as the much-anticipated mango harvest remains elusive.

This unfortunate delay is due to unrelenting combination of rain and wind.

As the dark clouds continue to hover above, refusing to relent, the weather has failed to warm up, leaving the mangoes in a state of unripened limbo.

The low temperatures have played havoc with the delicate process of mango maturation, leaving them stubbornly green and far from ready.

Rahim Baksh, a local farmer whose family has been nurturing mango orchards for generations, laments the situation. With a heavy heart, he reveals, “The rain has continued to fall, the clouds have remained, the weather has not warmed up”.

The downpour, while typically beneficial for mangoes, has become a source of worry due to the accompanying cold weather, which increases the risk of fruit fly attacks on the vulnerable fruit.

Malik Tariq, a mango researcher, offers some insight into the delayed ripening phenomenon.

“The mango harvest may be a little late,” he explains, “as each variety of mango requires a specific number of heat units to ripen or mature” The unusual weather conditions, brought about by climate change, have disrupted the delicate balance of heat and moisture that mango trees rely on for optimal fruit production.

Multan district, boasting vast mango orchards spreading across 100,000 acres, is feeling the impact of this climate change-induced delay. The situation is dire, and the farmers are grappling with the uncertainty of when their beloved mangoes will finally grace their markets and tables.

As the people of Multan patiently wait for their cherished fruit to ripen, their spirits remain resilient.

Mangoes generally require warm and dry weather conditions to ripen optimally. However, variations in weather patterns, including unexpected rain and wind, can disrupt the natural ripening process.

The amount and frequency of rainfall, as well as the duration and intensity of the wind, can all play a role in delaying the mango harvest.