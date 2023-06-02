SC set to hear JI’s Panama Papers plea on June 9

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Friday fixed Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) petition seeking action against Pakistanis involved in the Panamagate issue.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will take up the petition on June 9.

The plea was submitted in the apex court by JI Emir Sirajul Haq seeking action against 436 Pakistanis involved in the Panama Papers scandal.

Panama leaks

Panama papers are leaked documents of about 1.15 crore files containing details of about 2.15 lakh bank accounts. The documents were leaked from Mossack Fonseca, which is headquartered at Panama.

More than 100 media houses from across the globe sifted through the leaked data and dug out names of people who invested their money in tax havens.

The list included 12 world leaders - serving and ex-head of states. Prominent names are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, China’s President Xi Jinping, and former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto among others.

SC also fixes suo motu case on massive loan wavier on June 7

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also fixed suo motu case on writing off loans of Rs54 billion owed to commercial banks.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan will hear the case on June 7.

The apex court also has issued notices to the government, public and private banks, Attorney General.

Notices have also been issued to lawyers’ organizations, parties to the Debt Relief Commission.