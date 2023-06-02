Former PTI MNA Jawad Hussain joins PPP

Former MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jawad Hussain has announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Mr Jawad made this announcement while addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi and Special Assistant on Water Resources Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha Islamabad.

“PTI government could not bring any developmental project for erstwhile FATA,” he said . Faisal Karim Kundi, while speaking on occasion, said a delegation of PPP visited Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

He said necessary equipment and parts of vehicles were stolen from Radio Pakistan Peshawar on 9th May.

“The attack was pre-planned,” he stressed adding that, “PPP has zero tolerance against the perpetrators of 9th May events”.

Faisal Kundi said that those who sold the gate of Radio Pakistan building for Rs. 9,00,000 were saying that they entered into politics against the ‘thieves and dacoits’.

“People will see an advertisement from PTI soon seeking leaders,” he said while commenting on prevailing situation of PTI leaders quitting party.