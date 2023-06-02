Imran Khan's Wasim Akram plus 'minuses' himself from politics

Former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday addressing a press conference in Baluchistan's capital announced to leave the politics

Buzdar said he has been facing the cases against himself for past 14 months.

"I am taking a break from politics for quite a time," he added.

He reiterated his support for Pakistan Army and urged all stakeholders to sit together and take the country out of the problems.

Usman Buzdar said there would be no citizen who would not condemn these incidents (of May 9).

“I am standing with the army and will continue to stand in the future,” he added.

“I announce my withdrawal from politics,” former chief minister of Punjab announced it in a press conference held in Quetta.

His press conference was full or wishes and prayers and defending his three-and-a-half-year stint in country’s largest province.

He appealed that innocent people have been arrested and they should be treated leniently and should be released.

“I have served the people with good intentions and I have not been active in politics for past 14 months,” Buzdar insisted.