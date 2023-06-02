Punjab govt calls for healthcare improvement plan in hospitals

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has urged the development of a comprehensive plan to enhance healthcare services in major hospitals across the province.

Under the leadership of caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, a special meeting was convened, during which the health secretary was instructed to prepare and present the plan within seven days.

The proposed plan aims to ensure the provision of essential facilities in hospitals, including the relocation of hospitals to new buildings to improve services.

Additionally, there will be a focus on equipping hospitals with biomedical machines, medical equipment, and other necessary facilities.

During the meeting, it was agreed upon to establish health councils specifically for the larger hospitals.

A briefing was provided, highlighting that 60 essential standard medicines will be made available in seven major teaching hospitals across Punjab, while 25 essential medicines will be provided in all cardiology hospitals.

The initiative led by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services in major hospitals.