CJP Bandial, Justice Qazi join hands for plantation drive in SC

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial and the senior puisne judge of the apex court Justice Qazi Faez Isa held conversation in ‘pleasant atmosphere’ during the plantation campaign in the Supreme Court building premises.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that may Allah Almighty bless everyone and the institution (Supreme court) and may Allah bring prosperity for Supreme Court as well.

CJP Bandial and Justice Isa planted saplings in SC garden for the plantation drive in apex court.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah were also present on the occasion.

Judges in the Supreme Court also prayed after planting saplings.

The meeting held at times when the federal government has objected to the larger bench of the Supreme Court hearing the petitions against the audio leaks commission and submitted a miscellaneous application in the petitions already challenging the audio leaks commission.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa led audio leaks commission stopped working on the commission’s working on court orders and the matter is pending before the CJP-led division bench of the apex court.