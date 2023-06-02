B2B barter trade opens doors to synergistic partnerships

The Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan Friday released the Statuary Regulatory Order (SRO) – a declaration outlining the procedure— allowing barter trade with several countries, including Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, and others.

The announcement allows both state-owned and private enterprises to engage in goods-for-goods trade, with a specific requirement for private enterprises to be listed as active taxpayers by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

To initiate the trade, authorized agents will submit applications through FBR’s online portal.

The application for authorization of import and export under the B2B barter trade facility will be submitted through the online BT Module in WeBOC system to the regulatory collector.

Upon submission, the application will undergo a thorough review and examination process in accordance with the prevailing Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and Export Promotion Office (EPO) regulations, as well as the conditions specified in this Order.

If the application meets the necessary requirements, the regulatory Collectorate of Customs may grant an approval or authorization.

Subsequently, the system will generate an approval number linked to the applicant’s National Tax Number (NTN).

Ministry of Commerce officials have stated that Pakistan can export a wide range of products, including milk, cream, eggs, cereals, meat, fish products, fruits, vegetables, rice, bakery items, salt, oil, perfume, cosmetics, chemicals, plastic, rubber, leather, wood products, paper, footwear, iron, steel, copper, aluminum, cutlery, electric fans, home appliances, and motorcycles.

The declaration also highlights the opportunity for the export of surgical instruments and sports equipment.

In terms of imports under the barter system, Pakistan will acquire wheat, pulses, and petroleum products from Russia.

The country will also import fertilizers and textile machinery from Russia, while neighboring countries will serve as sources for oil seeds, minerals, cotton, fruits, vegetables, spices, and dried fruits.

The Ministry of Commerce has expressed optimism regarding the potential economic benefits that this barter trade arrangement can bring to Pakistan.