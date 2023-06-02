Serious’ negotiations can only be held with PM Shehbaz: Sanaullah tells Imran

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday tweeted and said that serious’ negotiations could only be held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The statement came when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and PDM-led cabinet ministers gave statements that dialogues could not be held with anarchists.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that dialogue was a deeply embedded in the political process, which helps democracy mature and evolve.

“Many political and constitutional breakthroughs occured when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus.”

Shehbaz Sharif said there is a major difference here, the anarchists and arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue.

“They should rather be held to account for their militant actions. This is the prevalent practice even in developed democracies,” he added.