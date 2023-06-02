LHC grants permission to Qureshi to meet his lawyer

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has granted permission to the lawyer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister, to meet his client.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz heard the petition challenging the detention of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the hearing, Shah Mahmood’s lawyer, Barrister Taimur Malik, appeared before the court. He requested the court to allow him to meet his client, who is currently held in Adiala Jail.

The court accepted the plea of Shah Mahmood’s lawyer, granting him permission to meet his client in jail.

Furthermore, the court issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Punjab, Chief Police Officer of Rawalpindi, Regional Police Officer, and Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi.

The hearing was adjourned until June 6.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party leader and former Punjab minister Musarrat Jamshed Cheema had been arrested again from outside Adiala Jail minutes after their release.

Speaking to Samaa TV after being released from Adiala Jail, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is not quitting PTI.

“I am with the party, I will stay with the party,” the PTI chairman told reporter.