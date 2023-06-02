May 9 riots: Khadija Shah, 7 other PTI women presented in ATC

Following the identification parade, prominent fashion designer Khadija Shah and seven other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused women were presented before Lahore’s anti-terrorism court on Friday.

The group of women also included the granddaughter of former Army Chief Asif Nawaz Janjua.

Khadija Shah was later moved to the Lahore High Court, where orders for her to be presented had been issued.

The women were brought to court by Investigation Officer Muhammad Sarwar after identification parade was completed. The woemn also included PTI leader Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Raja among others.

The PTI workers told reporters that they had not been mistreated in jail but said that the real injustice was the fact that they had been locked up without doing anything.

Khadija Shah had voluntarily surrendered herself at Lahore’s Iqbal Town police station on May 23. Following her surrender, an anti-terrorism court remanded her into judicial custody for a period of seven days, starting from May 24.