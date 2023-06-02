IHC summons Rangers DG, secretary interior in Murad Akbar recovery case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani summoned the Interior Secretary and DG Rangers in personal capacity in recovery case of the brother of former interior advisor Shehzad Akbar.

Islamabad DIG Operations Shehzad Bukhari appeared before the court on Friday, wherein the court inquired whether the anyone showed up from the Counter Terrorism Department CTD or Rangers, to which the DIG Operations said there were no CTD or Rangers officials.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani summoned the Interior Secretary and DG Rangers in his personal capacity and remarked that he will issue a show cause notice against the DG Rangers in the next hearing.

The court remarked that if the vehicles and people are identified, then there will be consequences, when so many people come in CTD and Ranger uniforms, it will be a shameful act.

The judge remarked that millions of rupees have been spent on Safe City project, that made personal videos and upload them, but did not catch thieves and robbers.

Justice Kiyani remarked that if the person (Murad Akbar) would not recover, he would summon the interior minister on the next date following by summoning the Prime Minister.