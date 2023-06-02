Rupee freefalls in interbank to 285.68 against US Dollar

The Pakistani Rupee devaluation continued in the interbank as the local unit reached Rs285.50 after an losing 30 paisas against US Dollar on Friday.

In the open market, the

On Thursday, the Pakistani Rupee bounced back in the interbank trading as well as in the open market trading wherein the American currency suffered heavy blows.

The US Dollar value dipped by 47 paisas in the interbank trading and reached Rs288 against the Pakistani Rupee while the USD decreased by record Rs16 in the open market and reached Rs295 amid hopes of pro-people budget yet to be presented on June 9th.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha termed IMF mission chief Nathan Porter’s statement as interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs. She said that the IMF mission chief’s statement is unusual.

The cash starved economy of Pakistan badly needed the IMF agreement as PDM-led government is about to present the federal budget on June 9th amid hopes and fears of IMF agreement.

It is pertinent to note that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has emphasised the need for Pakistan to address the prevailing political instability in the country in accordance with the constitution prior to the reinstatement of the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.