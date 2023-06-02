Karachi grapples with “unprecedented” milk price hike

The dairy farmers in Karachi have recently announced an arbitrary increase in the price of milk, causing concern among the residents of the city.

The price hike, set at Rs.10 rupees per liter, has been implemented by the dairy mafia without any official approval.

This sudden increase in milk prices has left many citizens frustrated and struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

In various areas of Karachi, milk is now being sold at a staggering Rs.220 per/liter, which is forty rupees higher than the officially fixed price of Rs.180 per/liter.

Retailers, caught in the middle of this price surge, have shifted the blame onto the wholesalers, claiming that they are merely passing on the increased costs.

However, the citizens argue that with inflation already on the rise, this additional burden will make it even more challenging for them to make ends meet.

The responsibility for enforcing the official price of milk lies with the Commissioner Karachi and his team.

However, when contacted for a response regarding the price hike, the commissioner’s office remained unresponsive, with no one stepping forward to address the concerns.