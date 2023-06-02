Fake doctor arrested in movie-like scenario in Kasur

A fake doctor—who was playing with human lives—has now been arrested in Mandi Usman wala of Kasur district in a movie-like scene.

Kasur Police said the accused was running a clinic in the area posing as a government hospital doctor. On public complaints, the District Health Officer (DHO) pretended to be a patient and checked himself before the fake doctor.

Kasur District Health Officer arrested the fake doctor on the spot along with the Police authorities.