Sindh forms committee to review political activists, citizens cases detained under 3-MPO

Sindh Home department submits a notification to the Sindh High Court (SHC)
Irfan Ul Haque Jun 02, 2023
<p>Men on a bike ride past a burning police vehicle during a protest political activists in Quetta/Getty.</p>

Sindh Home Department formed a committee, under the chair of Sindh home secretary, to review the cases of political activists and detained citizens.

Sindh Home Department has submitted a notification to the Sindh High Court.

The notification reads, the committee will be headed by the Sindh Home Secretary.

Sindh Additional inspector general, additional secretary judicial, registrar are part of the committee.

Read Also: Activist Jibran Nasir picked up in Karachi: wife claims

Earlier, actor Mansha Pasha, in video massage, claimed that her husband, who is a human rights activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir was ‘picked’ up by some people.

The HRCP strongly condemned the alleged abduction of the activist Jibran Nasir.

May 9 riots

May 9 vandalism

