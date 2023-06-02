Sindh forms committee to review political activists, citizens cases detained under 3-MPO

Sindh Home Department formed a committee, under the chair of Sindh home secretary, to review the cases of political activists and detained citizens.

Sindh Home Department has submitted a notification to the Sindh High Court.

The notification reads, the committee will be headed by the Sindh Home Secretary.

Sindh Additional inspector general, additional secretary judicial, registrar are part of the committee.

Earlier, actor Mansha Pasha, in video massage, claimed that her husband, who is a human rights activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir was ‘picked’ up by some people.

The HRCP strongly condemned the alleged abduction of the activist Jibran Nasir.