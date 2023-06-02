Activist Jibran Nasir picked up in Karachi: wife claims

Actor Mansha Pasha, in video massage, claimed that her husband, who is a human rights activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir was ‘picked’ up by some people.

Actor Mansha Pasha said, “ Around 11pm, Around 15 men in plain clothes with pistols surrounded our vehicle and took Jibran forcefully. I request you people for prayers for his recovery. They only kept yelling at us to get out of the car and offered no explanation,“ she added.

Later she launched an FIR, and claimed a white colour Toyota Hilux/Vigo with registered No BF 4356 intercepted the couple and hit their car from the front left side and forced them to stop near Ideal Bakery on 26th Street, Defence Phase 5, Karachi.

Jibran contested as an independent candidate from Karachi in 2018 general elections but got only 260 votes.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly condemned the alleged abduction of the Jibran Nasir.

Head of Prime Minister Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi also commented,“ Very disturbing to hear about Jibran Nasir abduction. Hope Sindh police will assist his family and locate him immediately. Jibran has always spoken against violent extremism and rioting. Hoping for his safe and immediate return.“