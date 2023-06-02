Pervaiz Elahi arrested again shortly after being discharged

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi found himself back in the spotlight as news broke of his arrest in another graft case shortly after being discharged fromcourt.

In another case lodged against the former Punjab administrator, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) arrested and shifted him to Gujranwala directorate.

Meanwhile, an ACE spokesperson said they will submit an appeal against today’s court decision.

Earlier, a court in Lahore announced its verdict reserved on the physical remand plea of Pervaiz Elahi, the former Punjab chief minister, discharged Elahi from an alleged graft case.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the anti-corruption application on cases registered in Lahore and Gujranwala and gave verdict that if Elahi was not wanted in any other case, then he should be released.

Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi was produced in the Lahore district court today in two cases registered in Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) wherein anti-graft watchdog sought 14-day physical remand.

Former CM spent the night at the headquarters of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and taken to court in an armored vehicle amid strict security measures.

The prosecutor apprised the court that Elahi’s 14 days physical remand needed to investigate in the cases registered against him.

The prosecutor said Parvaiz Elahi misused his powers and damaged the treasury.

SAMAA TV reported that former CM of Punjab’s dress was delivered to the anti-corruption headquarters along with his breakfast.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested from outside his residence - Zahoor Palace - in Lahore, in an alleged corruption case worth to Rs70 million, concerning the misappropriation of development funds designated for the Gujrat district.

‘Stay united’, Parvaiz Elahi first comments after arrest

PTI President Parvaiz Elahi said he always supported Pakistani Army from day first and he believed in the country’s judiciary.

He advised to stay united as this time shall too pass.

Police took back former deputy prime minister and former chief minister Parvaiz Elahi to anti-corruption unit headquarters.

Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi was evading the arrest since May 9 and reiterated his all out support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

‘Don’t try to become a political martyr’, Aamir Mir tells Elahi

Punjab interim Information Minister Amir Mir has asked arrested PTI President Pervaiz Elahi to stop trying to become a political martyr by levelling fake accusations against the Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

“You were arrested for his corruption. Your party leader has himself called you the dacoit of Punjab previously,” he added.

“The caretaker government of Punjab is unbiased and non-political,” he added.

‘Parvaiz Elahi to face another case of abuse of power’

Former chief executive of the Punjab Parvaiz Elahi will face another case—this time alleged abuse of power—as authorities tightened noose against arrested PTI President.

Sources told SAMAA TV that there will be an investigation into the alleged awarding of favors in the construction of the new building of the Punjab Assembly.

NAB sources claimed that Elahi recruited many people ‘illegally’ when he was the speaker of provincial assembly.

The sources further claimed that Pervez Elahi’s alleged front man Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti gave ‘evidence’ to the investigative agencies.