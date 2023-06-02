Watch Live
Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi to be presented before Lahore court after ‘dramatic arrest’

His vehicle was intercepted right after his convoy left the Zahoor Palace and Elite Force along with Punjab Police took him to an undisclosed location
Samaa Web Desk | Anas Zafar Jun 02, 2023
Screengrab

Former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi will be produced in two cases registered in Anti-Corruption in district courts Lahore on Friday (today).

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza will hear the anti-corruption application on cases registered in Lahore and Gujranwala.

Former CM spent the night at the headquarters of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

SAMAA TV reported that former CM of Punjab’s dress was delivered to the anti-corruption headquarters along with his breakfast.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested from outside his residence - Zahoor Palace - in Lahore, in an alleged corruption case worth to Rs70 million, concerning the misappropriation of development funds designated for the Gujrat district.

Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi was evading the arrest since May 9 and reiterated his all out support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

