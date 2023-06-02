Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi to be presented before Lahore court after ‘dramatic arrest’

Former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi will be produced in two cases registered in Anti-Corruption in district courts Lahore on Friday (today).

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza will hear the anti-corruption application on cases registered in Lahore and Gujranwala.

Former CM spent the night at the headquarters of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

SAMAA TV reported that former CM of Punjab’s dress was delivered to the anti-corruption headquarters along with his breakfast.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested from outside his residence - Zahoor Palace - in Lahore, in an alleged corruption case worth to Rs70 million, concerning the misappropriation of development funds designated for the Gujrat district.

Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi was evading the arrest since May 9 and reiterated his all out support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.