India edge Pakistan 2-1 in thrilling Junior Asia Cup final

Pakistan Junior Hockey Team fought well but went down in a closely contested Junior Hockey Asia Cup final against arch-rivals India in Salalah, Oman on Thursday.

India started strong Angad Bir Singh gave them the lead in the 13th minute of first quarter. In the 20th minute Araijeet Singh Hundal made it 2-0 for Indian team.

India were two zero up at the half-time but Pakistan fought back, like they had been doing throughout the tournament and Basharat Ali scored a goal for Pakistan in the third quarter.

Pakistan also dominated the possession in the fourth quarter and got many chances to score on penalty corners but failed to convert them.

India defended well and made sure that Pakistan did not score their second goal and were crowned Junior Asia Cup Champions for the fourth time.

Three-time Asia Cup winners Pakistan had also lost to India in 2015 final but remained undefeated throughout the event, until the final.

Pakistan also defeated Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Japan and Malaysia in the event. Both teams, along with South Korea and hosts Malaysia will participate in Junior Hockey World Cup in December.